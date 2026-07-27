 Skip to main content
Type at least 3 characters

161 articles

articles

Original Research

Published on 10 Jun 2026

Optimising the implementation of adolescent-friendly health services and its effects on contraceptive uptake and adolescent pregnancy in rural Mozambique: an implementation research study of the S-NICE intervention

in Adolescent Reproductive Health and Well-being

  • Baltazar Chilundo
  • Laura Xinavane
  • Luísa Huo
  • Fátima Abacassamo
  • Luc Van der Veken
  • Benigna Matsinhe
  • Paula Morgado
  • Claudia Abreu Lopes
Frontiers in Reproductive Health
doi 10.3389/frph.2026.1828528
  • 1,302 views

Original Research

Published on 19 Feb 2026

Evaluation of the contextualized sexual and reproductive health educational strategy “Rurankapak”: a mixed-methods quasi-experimental study among adolescents and young people in Ecuador

in Adolescent Reproductive Health and Well-being

  • Jeny Valencia
  • Jesús Endara-Mina
  • Andrea Morales
  • Andrea Huertas
  • Domenica Espinosa
  • Johao Sinchiguano
  • María-José Martínez
  • Santiago Negrete
  • Yesenia Cacuango
  • Jefferson Ortega
Frontiers in Reproductive Health
doi 10.3389/frph.2026.1783094
  • 1,396 views