eitan lunenfeld
Ariel University
Ariel, Israel
Specialty Chief Editor
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Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
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Université Catholique de Louvain
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
Associate Editor
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Department of Women's and Children's Health, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
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Shaare Zedek Medical Center
Jerusalem, Israel
Associate Editor
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Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
Associate Editor
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Faculdade de Medicina do ABC
Santo André, Brazil
Associate Editor
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Technion Israel Institute of Technology
Haifa, Israel
Associate Editor
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Vita-Salute San Raffaele University
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
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Centro HERA - UMR soc coop arl
Sant'Agata li Battiati, Italy
Associate Editor
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University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham, United States
Associate Editor
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University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
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Changzhou Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital
Changzhou, China
Associate Editor
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University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
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Barzilai Medical Center
Ashqelon, Israel
Associate Editor
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Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, United States
Associate Editor
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