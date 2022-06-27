Main content

Scope As robots are becoming increasingly intelligent and autonomous, from self-driving cars to assistive robots for vulnerable populations, important ethical questions inevitably emerge wherever and whenever such robots interact with humans and thereby impact human well-being. Questions that must be answered include whether such robots should be deployed in human societies in fairly unconstrained environments and what kinds of provisions are needed in robotic control systems to ensure that autonomous machines will not cause humans harms or at least minimize harm when it cannot be avoided.



The goal of this specialty is to provide the first interdisciplinary forum for philosophers, psychologists, legal experts, AI researchers and roboticists to disseminate their work specifically targeting the ethical aspects of autonomous intelligent robots. Note that the conjunction of "AI and robotics" here indicates the journal's intended focus is on the ethics of intelligent autonomous robots, not the ethics of AI in general or the ethics of non-intelligent, non-autonomous machines.



Examples of questions that we seek to address in this journal are:

-- computational architectures for moral machines

-- algorithms for moral reasoning, planning, and decision-making

-- formal representations of moral principles in robots

-- computational frameworks for robot ethics

-- human perceptions and the social impact of moral machines

-- legal aspects of developing and disseminating moral machines

-- algorithms for learning and applying moral principles

-- implications of robotic embodiment/physical presence in social space

-- variance of ethical challenges across different contexts of human

-robot interaction

Frontiers in Robotics and AI is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Robot. AI

Abbreviation frobt

Electronic ISSN 2296-9144

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Digital Biography & Library Project (dblp), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Ethics in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Ethics in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.