colin allen
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh , United States
Associate Editor
Ethics in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh , United States
Associate Editor
Brown University
Providence , United States
Associate Editor
University of Turin
Turin , Italy
Associate Editor
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Troy , United States
Associate Editor
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Kharagpur , India
Guest Associate Editor
University of Helsinki
Helsinki , Finland
Guest Associate Editor
Florida Institute of Technology
Melbourne , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Örebro University
Örebro , Sweden
Guest Associate Editor
College Of Aeronautics, Florida Institute of Technology
Melbourne , United States
Guest Associate Editor
University of Vienna
Vienna , Austria
Guest Associate Editor
Charles Sturt University
Bathurst , Australia
Guest Associate Editor
VEDECOM
Vearsailles , France
Guest Associate Editor
Northern Illinois University
DeKalb , United States
Guest Associate Editor
King's College London
London , United Kingdom
Guest Associate Editor
University of Helsinki
Helsinki , Finland
Guest Associate Editor
University of Southern Denmark
Odense , Denmark
Guest Associate Editor
