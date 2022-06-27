Main content

Specialty chief editor shalabh gupta University of Connecticut Storrs , United States Specialty Chief Editor Smart Sensor Networks and Autonomy

Scope The Smart Sensor Networks and Autonomy section addresses the scientific and engineering challenges of deriving meaningful information from the complex data of sensor networks and transform it to actionable autonomy. Work published in this section explores how autonomous systems can utilize multimodal sensor information to advance their autonomous behaviours enabling distributed, dynamic, agile, and resilient operations. Our ultimate goal is to accelerate and promote the progress in machine perception and cognition of sensed information for improved autonomous systems. We welcome papers which harness the potential of a data-rich world through advanced data-to-decision approaches and with diverse applications. These include, but are not limited to: Enhanced Perception through Multimodal Sensors

Distributed Sensor Intelligence

Data analytics using Machine Learning

Cross-Sensory Fusion

Surveillance, Monitoring and Exploration

Autonomous Vehicles

Cyber-Physical Systems

Single/Multi-Sensor Robot Collaboration

Sensor-Based Path Planning and Situational Awareness

Smart Sensor Networks for Industrial Robots

Cobots in Smart Manufacturing

Fault Detection Systems

Sensor and Robotic Systems in Healthcare

Integration of Perception and Planning

Edge Intelligence in Distributed Cyber-Physical Systems

Household Robots

Deep Learning from Sensor Data

Learning-based Control and Planning Frontiers in Robotics and AI is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Robot. AI

Abbreviation frobt

Electronic ISSN 2296-9144

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Digital Biography & Library Project (dblp), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 4.6 CiteScore

