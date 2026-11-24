Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 24 Nov 2026
Addressing the biological and environmental dimensions of human reproductive decline
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Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 24 Nov 2026
Join Prof Robert Norman (Adelaide University, Australia) and colleagues for a complementary Frontiers in Science Deep Dive article webinar on next steps for addressing global fertility decline. Date and time to come—register for more information.
Prof Carlos Simón, University of Valencia, Spain — Social and and cultural factors outweigh evidence of declining biological fecundity as drivers of falling birth rates, underscoring the need to address socioeconomic barriers to parenthood.
Dr Marcos Horton, President of the International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS) — Lessons from decades of pronatalist policies highlight the need for locally tailored approaches that address economic and healthcare barriers while respecting reproductive choice.
Social, economic, and lifestyle choices remain major drivers of delayed parenthood, smaller families, and falling fertility.
Biological fecundity (the capacity to have children) may also be declining, as delaying childbearing is associated with advanced reproductive aging and genetic factors that reduce the capacity to reproduce.
Environmental change, including pollution and climate-related stress, is placing additional pressure on reproductive health in both women and men.
New reproductive technologies may help many individuals, but they are unlikely to reverse population-level fertility decline on their own.
Longer-term progress will depend on prevention, environmental protection, reproductive health support, and wider social and policy frameworks that facilitate family formation.
International review finds that systemic social, economic, biological, and environmental barriers affecting both women and men must be tackled to help people who want to have families. (Photos: Prof Robert Norman of Adelaide University, Australia, Prof Linda Giudice of University of California, San Francisco, USA, and Prof John Aitken of University of Newcastle, Australia).
A version of the lead article written for—and peer reviewed by—kids aged 8-15 years.
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