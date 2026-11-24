Social, economic, and lifestyle choices remain major drivers of delayed parenthood, smaller families, and falling fertility.

Biological fecundity (the capacity to have children) may also be declining, as delaying childbearing is associated with advanced reproductive aging and genetic factors that reduce the capacity to reproduce.

Environmental change, including pollution and climate-related stress, is placing additional pressure on reproductive health in both women and men.

New reproductive technologies may help many individuals, but they are unlikely to reverse population-level fertility decline on their own.

Longer-term progress will depend on prevention, environmental protection, reproductive health support, and wider social and policy frameworks that facilitate family formation.