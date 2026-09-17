Agents or combinations shown to extend mouse lifespan by 12% or more, in one or both sexes, include rapamycin, acarbose, rapamycin plus acarbose, 17a-estradiol, 16- hydroxyestradiol, canagliflozin, nordihydroguaiaretic acid (NDGA), and astaxanthin.

Physiological and molecular changes proposed as candidate aging rate indicators (ARIs) include levels of uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1) in adipose tissue, glycosylphosphatidylinositol-specific phospholipase D1 (GPLD1) in the liver, the ratio of inflammatory to anti-inflammatory macrophages in fat, the activation of cap-independent protein translation, and the down-regulation of mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) complex 1 (mTORC1) activity.

By discriminating normal mice from slow-aging mice (even in early adulthood), aging rate indicators could enable more rapid screening of candidate anti-aging drugs in mice and, potentially, in human clinical trials of relatively short duration.

It is hoped that the proposed ARIs will help guide research into the pathogenesis of many age related conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, cardiac disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.