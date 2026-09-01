Artificial intelligence from biology to bedside

The evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), from symbolic AI through deep learning, foundation models, large language models, and emerging agentic AI, is reshaping the technological landscape of medicine.

The descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, prescriptive, critique, and creative (DDPPCC) framework captures what AI systems can do in medicine, while the spectrum from advisory to co-pilot and navigator roles describes how independently they may operate within clinical workflows.

By synthesizing diverse medical information sources, multimodal and generalist medical AI models could move beyond today’s predominantly narrow diagnostic tools to support health-outcome prediction, clinical decision-making, and higher-autonomy clinical roles.

Advances in AI-driven molecular biology, including protein structure prediction, generative protein design, and genomic analysis, are reshaping translational medicine and could transform understanding of disease, pre-disease, and therapeutics.

Realizing the potential of AI in medicine will require advances in algorithmic architecture, high-quality and representative datasets, processing power and efficiency, secure infrastructure, interoperability, and clinical integration, alongside robust regulation, sustainable deployment, bias mitigation, and equitable adoption.