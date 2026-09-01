Artificial intelligence from biology to bedside

Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 01 Sep 2026
Large language medicine: defining a new paradigm in human health
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Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 01 Sep 2026
Join Dr Hutan Ashrafian and Dr Ahmad Guni (Imperial College London, UK) for a complementary Frontiers in Science Deep Dive article webinar on next steps for medical AI.
Dr Benjamin S. Glicksberg, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, USA — Progress in biomedical AI is constrained by a shortage of continuous, representative data, much of which health systems generate but discard.
Dr Ricardo Baptista Leite, HealthAI – The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health, Switzerland — Health systems must be redesigned around prevention before advances in medical AI can reduce disease burden and narrow inequities in care.
The evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), from symbolic AI through deep learning, foundation models, large language models, and emerging agentic AI, is reshaping the technological landscape of medicine.
The descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, prescriptive, critique, and creative (DDPPCC) framework captures what AI systems can do in medicine, while the spectrum from advisory to co-pilot and navigator roles describes how independently they may operate within clinical workflows.
By synthesizing diverse medical information sources, multimodal and generalist medical AI models could move beyond today’s predominantly narrow diagnostic tools to support health-outcome prediction, clinical decision-making, and higher-autonomy clinical roles.
Advances in AI-driven molecular biology, including protein structure prediction, generative protein design, and genomic analysis, are reshaping translational medicine and could transform understanding of disease, pre-disease, and therapeutics.
Realizing the potential of AI in medicine will require advances in algorithmic architecture, high-quality and representative datasets, processing power and efficiency, secure infrastructure, interoperability, and clinical integration, alongside robust regulation, sustainable deployment, bias mitigation, and equitable adoption.
AI could move from treating disease to predicting and preventing it, but only if a persistent gap between technical capability and patient benefit is closed, according to a new article published in Frontiers in Science. (Photos: Dr Hutan Ashrafian and Dr Ahmad Guni, Imperial College London, UK).
A version of the lead article written for—and peer reviewed by—kids aged 8-15 years.
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