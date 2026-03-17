Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 17 Mar 2026
Balancing food safety and sustainability: trade-off risk assessments and predictive modeling
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Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 17 Mar 2026
Join Prof Martin Wiedmann and Sriya Sunil, Cornell University, USA, Prof Sophia Johler, Ludwig Maximillian University of Munich, Germany, and colleagues for a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for balancing food safety and sustainability.
Drs Ana Allende, CEBAS-CSIC, Spain and Sara Bover-Cid, IRTA, Spain—Food safety governance must move beyond the zero-risk illusion toward proportionate, context-sensitive risk negotiation that protects public health while supporting sustainability, equity, and resilience.
Prof Lee-Ann Jaykus, North Carolina State University, USA—AI-enabled advances in microbial risk modeling will integrate emerging analytical tools and complex datasets—strengthening risk-based decision-making but necessitating high-quality data, rigorous validation, and expert human judgment.
Steven J. Wearne OBE, former Chairperson of the Codex Alimentarius Commission, United Kingdom—Replacing binary regulatory compliance with a graduated articulation of acceptable protection levels could embed food safety within aligned cross-sector policies and support progressive food systems transformation.
Zero risk of foodborne illness is neither achievable nor desirable; overly stringent food safety practices can lead to unintended consequences that outweigh their public health and societal benefits.
Better trade-off risk assessments and associated predictive and decision-making tools must be developed to support food safety decision-making.
Further development and implementation of risk negotiation approaches can help achieve societally acceptable sustainable food systems that produce sufficiently safe food.
A summary of the lead article in a Q&A format, with a video.
A version of the lead article written for—and peer reviewed by—kids aged 8-15 years.
Ultra-sensitive food safety tests may drive food waste and unavailability with limited public health benefit, according to a Frontiers in Science study. (Photos: Prof Martin Wiedmann of Cornell University, USA, Prof Sophia Johler of Ludwig Maximillian University of Munich, Germany, and Sriya Sunil of Cornell University, USA).
Foodborne pathogens account for approximately 420,000 deaths and 600 million cases of illness annually, but current food safety regulations are often based on ultra-sensitive tests that focus on detecting pathogens, regardless of the relative threat to consumers.
Researchers warn ultra-sensitive pathogen tests may trigger unnecessary recalls and food waste despite trace detections posing limited health risk.
Ultra-sensitive food safety testing has emerged as a double-edged sword in the ongoing quest to protect public health while reducing food waste.
Researchers developed a "One Health" QMRA to evaluate trade-offs of microbiological sampling plans.
A recent editorial questions key principles of food safety and advocates for a risk-based approach – to strengthen the sustainability and resilience of food systems.
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