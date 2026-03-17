Balancing food safety and sustainability

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Join Prof Martin Wiedmann and Sriya Sunil, Cornell University, USA, Prof Sophia Johler, Ludwig Maximillian University of Munich, Germany, and colleagues for a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for balancing food safety and sustainability.

Date & time: 30 April 2026 at 16:00 CEST
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