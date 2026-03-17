From “zero detection” to “sufficiently safe”: improving food safety by balancing risk

Foodborne pathogens a huge global health burden—estimated to cause 600 million illnesses and 420,000 deaths each year. Food safety is thus a key global health priority, reflected in both World Health Organization strategies and three of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

To detect harmful microbes and reduce the risk of foodborne illness, food production systems use testing and monitoring. However, as tests become more sensitive, pathogens are detected more frequently, often at very low levels that do not translate into health risk in every context. At the same time, interventions designed to lower pathogen risk can sometimes increase energy and water use, raise costs, or increase food waste.

In their Frontiers in Science article, Wiedmann et al. argue for evidence-based decisions that aim to make food “sufficiently safe”—meaning it meets clearly defined public health protection goals—rather than pursuing an unattainable standard of zero risk. They also discuss how we can evaluate and compare food safety measures to identify those that reduce illness risk most effectively.

This explainer summarizes the article’s main points.

Why is “zero risk” not the goal?

Treating every pathogen detection as equally hazardous can prompt actions that deliver little additional health protection while creating avoidable environmental and economic burdens. Thus, the authors argue that aiming for absolute pathogen elimination is neither realistic nor desirable. Even strong controls leave residual risk. For example, a very effective heat process still has a small chance of leaving a few surviving pathogens in a large batch of food.

“Zero-tolerance” thinking may also create opportunity costs and sustainability harms, including:

food waste and emissions: discarding products after low-level detections may increase waste and greenhouse gas emissions

resource use: stricter controls can require more energy, water, chemicals, or packaging

equity: expensive technologies can raise food prices and reduce access to nutritious food

ecosystems and workers: measures to keep wildlife out of agricultural fields to reduce contamination can harm biodiversity, and some antimicrobials pose worker exposure risks.

How do hazard-focused and risk-focused approaches to food safety differ?

The authors describe two ways food safety decisions are often made. In hazard-focused systems, pathogen detection can prompt the same response regardless of how much contamination is present or the broader context, such as the type of food or how it is consumed. In risk-focused systems, decision-makers estimate the probability of harm given exposure, and adjust safety measures to the level of risk.

They note that no system is purely risk- or hazard-based, because sampling and test methods always imply a level of accepted residual risk. Still, the differences matter in practice. For example, policies on Listeria monocytogenes in ready-to-eat foods vary: some systems treat any detection as adulteration, while others allow higher limits for foods that do not support Listeria growth, consistent with international food safety recommendations.

What is a trade-off risk assessment?

A trade-off risk assessment evaluates both the benefits and downsides of a food safety decision within the same analysis. It goes beyond asking “Will this reduce illness?” to also consider wider impacts, such as environmental effects, economic costs, and social constraints.

The authors link this to One Health—the idea that human health, animal health, and environmental health are interconnected. In food systems, a safety decision can therefore affect illness risk, agricultural practices, and ecosystems at the same time. Trade-off assessments aim to make these linked impacts visible so that decision-makers can compare options more transparently and fairly.

What tools can help quantify risk and compare options?

A core tool for quantifying and comparing food safety risks is the Monte Carlo simulation-based quantitative microbial risk assessment (MC-QMRA). This combines standard risk-assessment steps—identifying hazards, estimating exposure, understanding how dose relates to illness, and characterizing overall risk—with simulations that account for uncertainty and variability, producing a range of likely outcomes.

Other tools can support more targeted, “fit-for-purpose” controls across complex food systems, including:

models that map where contamination risk is higher based on location and environmental data

agent-based models that simulate how pathogens spread and persist in settings such as processing plants

AI and machine learning tools that can predict pathogen presence or growth and strengthen other models.

The authors stress that all models must be validated and verified—and, critically, that they should inform real-world decisions, not just generate academic insight.

What might the future of “sufficiently safe” food look like?

The authors describe emerging “precision food safety” approaches that use genomics and other “omics” tools to refine how we define and manage hazards. For example, some pathogen strains may be less virulent than others. Where evidence supports it, accounting for these differences could help focus the strongest interventions on the highest-risk hazards while reducing unnecessary food loss.

They also call for trade-off assessments that quantify public health outcomes alongside economic, environmental, and social impacts, rather than treating these costs as an afterthought. Finally, they highlight a proposed AI-supported “risk negotiation” framework, in which stakeholders work to agree on acceptable risk targets, while recognizing that generative AI can make factual and reasoning errors and thus requires human oversight.

Overall, the authors argue that food systems will be safer and more sustainable if we replace “zero detection” expectations with evidence-based targets for “sufficiently safe” food.