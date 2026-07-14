Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 14 Jul 2026
The glucose ketone index: a proposed quantitative biomarker to support cancer and chronic disease prevention and management
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Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 14 Jul 2026
Join Prof Thomas Seyfried and Dr Derek Lee (Boston College, USA), and Dr Isabella Cooper (University of Westminster, UK) for a complimentary Frontiers in Science Deep Dive article webinar on next steps for glucose ketone index and metabolic health.
Corinne Bush and Amy Smith, American Nutrition Association, USA — Professional societies can accelerate biomarker-informed personalized nutrition by defining appropriate biomarker use and advocating for competency-based licensure, insurance reimbursement, and equitable patient access to qualified professionals.
Mitochondrial dysfunction is defined as insufficient adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production through oxidative phosphorylation (OxPhos) in response to energy demand. OxPhos insufficiency, linked to excess production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), is implicated in many chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and neurodegeneration.
The ketone body β-hydroxybutyrate (βHB) has been designated a “super fuel” because it is more effective than either pyruvate or fatty acids in enhancing the bioenergetic efficiency of mitochondrial ATP production.
The glucose ketone index (GKI), which measures the ratio of blood glucose levels to βHB levels, may be a useful biomarker for assessing nutritional ketosis over time in the outpatient setting.
A shift in mitochondrial metabolism from glucose to βHB may reduce systemic inflammation, hyperglycemia, hyperinsulinemia, and ROS production.
The GKI, used together with science-based nutrition and exercise, could provide a monitoring tool for improving mitochondrial health and restoring metabolic homeostasis, thereby supporting the prevention and management of cancer and chronic diseases.
Researchers writing in Frontiers in Science propose using simple tests to track metabolic health in noncommunicable diseases, which cause three in four deaths worldwide. Photos: Prof Thomas Seyfried (Boston College, USA), Dr Derek Lee (Boston College, USA), and Dr Isabella Cooper (University of Westminster, UK).
A version of the lead article written for—and peer reviewed by—kids aged 8-15 years.
A simple finger-prick test could help identify people at risk of developing major diseases, research suggests.
A groundbreaking study published in Frontiers in Science introduces the glucose ketone index (GKI) as a novel quantitative biomarker to aid in the prevention and management of cancer and chronic noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).
In a new Frontiers Policy Labs publication, ANA's CEO and Senior Director of Nutrition Programs & Advocacy call for licensure and reimbursement reform to close the gap between what patients can measure and who is legally allowed to help them make sense of it.
Dr Isabella Cooper, Biochemistry and Medical Pathophysiology Scientist, and Ketogenic Metabolic-Endocrine Therapy Specialist, from the University of Westminster, has co-authored new research proposing that a simple finger-prick blood test could help monitor metabolic health to help prevent and treat cancer and other chronic diseases.
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