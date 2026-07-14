Glucose ketone index and metabolic health

Mitochondrial dysfunction is defined as insufficient adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production through oxidative phosphorylation (OxPhos) in response to energy demand. OxPhos insufficiency, linked to excess production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), is implicated in many chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and neurodegeneration.

The ketone body β-hydroxybutyrate (βHB) has been designated a “super fuel” because it is more effective than either pyruvate or fatty acids in enhancing the bioenergetic efficiency of mitochondrial ATP production.

The glucose ketone index (GKI), which measures the ratio of blood glucose levels to βHB levels, may be a useful biomarker for assessing nutritional ketosis over time in the outpatient setting.

A shift in mitochondrial metabolism from glucose to βHB may reduce systemic inflammation, hyperglycemia, hyperinsulinemia, and ROS production.

The GKI, used together with science-based nutrition and exercise, could provide a monitoring tool for improving mitochondrial health and restoring metabolic homeostasis, thereby supporting the prevention and management of cancer and chronic diseases.