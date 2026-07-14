Illustration of blue mitochondria against a purple background.

Glucose ketone index and metabolic health

Lead article

Expert insights

Illustration of blue mitochondria against a purple background.
ARTICLE EVENT

Discussion with the article authors

Join Prof Thomas Seyfried and Dr Derek Lee (Boston College, USA), and Dr Isabella Cooper (University of Westminster, UK) for a complimentary Frontiers in Science Deep Dive article webinar on next steps for glucose ketone index and metabolic health.

Date & time: 16 September 2026 at 16:00 CEST
Register

For all readers

News