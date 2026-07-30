Lanthanide carriers for biomedical imaging

Lanthanide carriers combine optical and magnetic properties to enable high-resolution, multiplexed, deep tissue imaging across near-infrared (NIR), X-ray, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) modalities.

Upconversion nanoparticles support long-term single particle tracking, quantitative force readouts, and subcellular thermometry and hygrometry, revealing previously inaccessible nanoscale biophysical dynamics in living systems.

Lanthanide probes in the NIR-II window enable multiplexing encoded by distinct emission lifetimes, with centimeter-scale penetration and sub-10 μm resolution, advancing tumor detection, cerebrovascular thermography, and thermal monitoring of inflammation.

Lanthanide scintillators and persistent phosphors deliver high-resolution, low-dose, background-free X-ray imaging with programmable emission for multifunctional use.

Biosynthetic lanthanide-binding proteins provide high-relaxivity, targeted MRI, and favorable safety profiles, improving diagnostic performance.

Artificial intelligence enhances data analysis and materials design, increasing sensitivity, robustness, and the pace of probe discovery.