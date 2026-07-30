Lanthanide carriers for biomedical imaging

Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 30 Jul 2026
Lanthanide carriers: biomedical imaging redefined
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Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 30 Jul 2026
Join Prof Xiaogang Liu and Dr Yuxia Liu (National University of Singapore, Singapore), and Dr Jorge Méndez-Ramos (University of La Laguna, Spain) for a complimentary Frontiers in Science Deep Dive article webinar on next steps for lanthanide carriers in biomedical imaging.
Prof Jiating Xu and Jiawei Qu, Northeast Forestry University, China — The field’s next challenge is to establish where lanthanide probes outperform existing technologies, which clinical problems they can solve, and how readouts should be validated.
Profs Pingkun Yan and Ge Wang, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, USA, and Prof Mannudeep K. Kalra, Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School, USA — Lanthanide probes and associated AI should be assessed together within a unified international framework.
Prof Andries Meijerink, Utrecht University, the Netherlands — Bringing advanced lanthanide-based probes into medical practice will require researchers across disciplines to develop standards for testing their performance and safety under clinically relevant conditions. (Coming soon)
Lanthanide carriers combine optical and magnetic properties to enable high-resolution, multiplexed, deep tissue imaging across near-infrared (NIR), X-ray, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) modalities.
Upconversion nanoparticles support long-term single particle tracking, quantitative force readouts, and subcellular thermometry and hygrometry, revealing previously inaccessible nanoscale biophysical dynamics in living systems.
Lanthanide probes in the NIR-II window enable multiplexing encoded by distinct emission lifetimes, with centimeter-scale penetration and sub-10 μm resolution, advancing tumor detection, cerebrovascular thermography, and thermal monitoring of inflammation.
Lanthanide scintillators and persistent phosphors deliver high-resolution, low-dose, background-free X-ray imaging with programmable emission for multifunctional use.
Biosynthetic lanthanide-binding proteins provide high-relaxivity, targeted MRI, and favorable safety profiles, improving diagnostic performance.
Artificial intelligence enhances data analysis and materials design, increasing sensitivity, robustness, and the pace of probe discovery.
Review highlights how new approaches using lanthanide-based materials could enhance precision imaging and enable more personalized diagnostics through integrated design and AI-driven analysis. Photos: Prof Xiaogang Liu, National University of Singapore, Dr Yuxia Liu, National University of Singapore, and Dr Jorge Méndez-Ramos, University of La Laguna, Spain.
A version of the lead article written for—and peer reviewed by—kids aged 8-15 years.
La revista Frontiers in Science acaba de publicar como artículo destacado (Lead Article) un trabajo sobre las aplicaciones de los iones lantánidos (los elementos químicos luminiscentes conocidos como tierras raras) para mejorar la imagen biomédica y los enfoques combinados de diagnóstico y tratamiento.
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