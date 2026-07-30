Photo of an optical measurement system with multiple lenses and mirrors surrounding a central chamber illuminated by bright blue luminescence, demonstrating the luminescent properties of lanthanide-containing materials for bioapplication research.

Lanthanide carriers for biomedical imaging

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Photo of an optical measurement system with multiple lenses and mirrors surrounding a central chamber illuminated by bright blue luminescence, demonstrating the luminescent properties of lanthanide-containing materials for bioapplication research.
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Discussion with the article authors

Join Prof Xiaogang Liu and Dr Yuxia Liu (National University of Singapore, Singapore), and Dr Jorge Méndez-Ramos (University of La Laguna, Spain) for a complimentary Frontiers in Science Deep Dive article webinar on next steps for lanthanide carriers in biomedical imaging.

Date & time: 8 October 2026 at 15:00 CEST
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Side-by-side photos of Prof Xiaogang Liu, Dr Yuxia Liu, and Dr Jorge Mendez.
FRONTIERS IN SCIENCE PRESS RELEASE
Published on 30 Jul 2026

Frontiers in Science: Lanthanide carriers can enhance biomedical imaging and combined diagnosis and treatment approaches

Review highlights how new approaches using lanthanide-based materials could enhance precision imaging and enable more personalized diagnostics through integrated design and AI-driven analysis. Photos: Prof Xiaogang Liu, National University of Singapore, Dr Yuxia Liu, National University of Singapore, and Dr Jorge Méndez-Ramos, University of La Laguna, Spain.

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