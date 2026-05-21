Cross-section view of a soil profile showing distinct, colorful horizontal layers of dirt, sand, clay, and gravel.

Multi-agent AI for soil science

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Expert insights

Cross-section view of a soil profile showing distinct, colorful horizontal layers of dirt, sand, clay, and gravel.
ARTICLE EVENT

Discussion with the article authors

Join Prof Alex McBratney and Prof Budiman Minasny (The University of Sydney, Australia), Dr Mercedes Román Dobarco (Basque Institute for Agricultural Research and Development, Spain), and colleagues for a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for multi-agent AI for soil science.

Date & time: 2 July 2026 at 16:00 CEST
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For all readers

Side-by-side photos of Prof Alex McBratney, Prof Budiman Minasny, and Dr Mercedes Román Dobarco. They are smiling at the camera.
PRESS RELEASE
Published on 21 May 2026

Frontiers in Science: How AI could help scientists secure soil—a vital global resource

Soils store carbon, sustain ecosystems, and underpin global food and water systems. A new Frontiers in Science paper details how AI tools can help us adapt soils—and the systems they nurture—to a changing climate. (Photos: Prof Alex McBratney and Prof Budiman Minasny of The University of Sydney, Australia, and Dr Mercedes Román Dobarco of Basque Institute for Agricultural Research and Development, Spain).

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