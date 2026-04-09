Nature Positive: restoring Earth system stability

Stabilizing the biophysical components of the Earth system requires a unified “Nature Positive” approach to global environmental goals and governance through greater integration of global agreements for human development, the climate, biodiversity, and the ocean.

To achieve the Nature Positive goal by 2030, the top priority should be preventing the loss of intact biomes, ecosystems, natural processes, and species assemblages, as they are irreplaceable and cannot be quickly restored. At the same time, urgent efforts to prevent species extinction and restore nature remain essential.

The Three Conditions Framework serves as a strategic approach to halt and reverse the loss of both the processes (biotic and abiotic) and patterns (species distribution and assembly) of biodiversity, as these are integral components of the Earth system, and to ensure sustainable use.

Incorporating traditional knowledge and practices, which are rooted in responsibility to the living world and inherently include awareness of biotic and abiotic processes, is essential to achieving the Nature Positive goal.

The Nature Positive shift requires transforming our economic system to work within the Earth system and equitably support human development.