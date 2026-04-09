Nature Positive: restoring Earth system stability

Lead article

Expert insights

ARTICLE EVENT

Discussion with the article authors

Join Harvey Locke (Nature Positive, IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas, USA), Prof Johan Rockström (Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Germany). Prof Raina K. Plowright (Cornell University, UK), and Robyn Seetal (IkTaar Advisory, USA) for a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for restoring Earth system stability.  

Date & time: 28 May 2026 at 16:00 CEST
Register

For all readers

News

PRESS RELEASE
Published on 09 Apr 2026

Frontiers in Science: Halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030 critical to avoid disastrous effects on human well-being

Immediate call for global action to shift world towards a “Nature Positive” approach is published in Frontiers in Science. (Photos: Harvey Locke (Nature Positive, IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas, USA), Prof Johan Rockström (Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Germany), Prof Raina K. Plowright (Cornell University, USA), and Prof Leroy Little Bear (University of Lethbridge, Canada).