Nature Positive: why protecting intact nature comes first—and what success could look like

The Earth system is becoming less stable, in part because nature is declining rapidly. Current conservation and sustainability efforts risk falling short if they ignore the degradation of large-scale processes that sustain ecosystems.

In their Frontiers in Science lead article, Locke et al. argue that nature loss must be halted now and reversed by 2030 through a global goal they call Nature Positive. This requires protecting remaining intact ecosystems and natural processes, alongside urgent action to restore degraded areas.

They assess how well the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) supports this goal and identify key gaps—especially around large-scale natural processes such as hydrology and migration.

They also argue that Nature Positive is an economic and financial issue, because current incentives can favor activities that degrade nature.

This explainer summarizes the article’s main points.

What is Nature Positive?

Locke et al. define Nature Positive as a global goal to halt nature loss by 2030, relative to a 2020 baseline, on a pathway to full recovery by 2050.

In their framing, “nature” includes biodiversity patterns (such as species abundance and ecosystem integrity) and the living and non-living processes that shape and sustain them.

They argue this goal should be pursued alongside climate action because nature loss and climate change reinforce each other and increase the risk of irreversible tipping points.

How does Nature Positive relate to the Global Biodiversity Framework and other global goals?

The authors describe the GBF as the main global agreement on nature, broadly analogous to the Paris Agreement for the climate. They point out its 2030 mission echoes the Nature Positive goal, but that biodiversity, climate, ocean, and sustainable development agendas are often implemented in separate silos despite depending on the same underlying systems.

What do the authors see as missing from the Global Biodiversity Framework?

Locke et al. argue that, although the GBF contains many valuable targets focused on species and ecosystems, it does not sufficiently address large-scale natural processes. They highlight three process areas that need explicit attention:

hydrological processes (for example, free-flowing rivers and floodplain connectivity)

intact biome function (including processes linked to rainfall)

biotic migrations (movements that connect ecosystems and sustain ecological functions).

What is the Three Global Conditions Framework?

The authors use the Three Global Conditions Framework (the 3Cs) to match actions to context:

C1: cities and farms (highly transformed by people)

C2: shared lands and waters (partially transformed)

C3: large wild areas (very low human impact)

The framework guides different actions in different conditions, and the authors extend it to the ocean for the first time.

Why does protecting intact nature come first?

A central argument is that intact ecosystems cannot be replaced within the timeframes implied by 2030 and 2050 goals. Preventing further loss of intact nature is therefore the most effective and urgent approach.

Restoration can contribute to recovery, but rebuilding carbon stores, species assemblages, and ecological functions can take decades to centuries.

They also clarify that Nature Positive by 2030 means a net improvement from a 2020 baseline, rather than improvement in every species, ecosystem, and process everywhere.

What could success by 2030 look like in practice?

Locke et al. describe success by 2030 as measurable net progress from 2020, achieved through different but complementary actions across the 3Cs. Examples include:

C1 (cities and farms): securing irreplaceable sites for threatened species, retaining and restoring native vegetation, and reducing avoidable mortality for migratory species

C2 (shared lands and waters): expanding protected and conserved areas, restoring ecological connectivity, and retaining more natural water flow

C3 (large wild areas): avoiding new fragmenting infrastructure and industrial extraction, maintaining intact hydrology and biome-scale function, and allowing species to move in natural patterns.

What actions do the authors suggest for water, biome function, and migration?

They argue that free-flowing freshwater systems should be treated as a core priority, with a focus on maintaining or restoring connectivity.

Likewise, they argue that keeping whole biomes intact supports biodiversity, carbon storage, and rainfall-related processes. For tropical forests, delays in halting loss can increase the risk of large-scale ecological shifts that cannot be reversed.

For species migration, they argue that long-distance movements require explicit attention, including protecting stopovers and movement corridors and reducing preventable hazards in human-dominated landscapes.

How do Nature Positive goals relate to Indigenous and local knowledge systems?

Indigenous knowledge systems are based on long-term observation of ecological relationships, rooted in a deep sense of responsibility to the living world.

The authors argue that embedding these knowledge systems alongside empirical science in governance and decision-making is essential to achieving equitable and effective Nature Positive outcomes.

What changes do the authors propose for economics, finance, and business?

Nature Positive requires changing incentives that currently reward nature degradation, including redirecting money away from nature-harmful activities and improving how companies assess, disclose, and reduce nature-related risks and impacts.

The authors also discuss reforming subsidies and public spending that drive nature loss. They emphasize that finance mechanisms should support protecting intact ecosystems as well as funding restoration, so capital flows align with halting and reversing nature loss.

How do the authors suggest tracking progress?

The authors outline metrics for tracking progress in halting and reversing loss of species, ecosystems, and natural processes.

They call for closer alignment of national planning and reporting across biodiversity and climate frameworks, including linking National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans with Nationally Determined Contributions to track co-benefits and trade-offs.