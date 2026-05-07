Surgical teams in the AI–robotics age

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Join Prof Prokar Dasgupta OBE (formerly of King’s College London and Guy’s Hospital, UK), Dr Alejandro Granados (King’s College London, UK), Dr Nicholas Raison (King’s College London, UK), and colleagues for a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for surgical teams in the AI–robotics age.

Date & time: 11 June 2026 at 16:00 CEST
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