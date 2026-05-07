Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 07 May 2026
Evolving surgical teams in the age of artificial intelligence and robotics
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Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 07 May 2026
Join Prof Prokar Dasgupta OBE (formerly of King’s College London and Guy’s Hospital, UK), Dr Alejandro Granados (King’s College London, UK), Dr Nicholas Raison (King’s College London, UK), and colleagues for a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for surgical teams in the AI–robotics age.
Dr Zorawar Singh and Prof Louis Kavoussi, Northwell Health, USA — AI could standardize surgery and improve outcomes, but safeguards should ensure surgeons can continue to innovate and develop the expert judgment to oversee autonomous systems.
Prof Russell H. Taylor, Johns Hopkins University, USA — To ensure patient safety, human–robot surgical teams need shared situational awareness, clear communication of clinical intent, and patient-specific models that keep robotic actions within protective boundaries.
Dr Michail Koutentakis and colleagues, The Robotic Global Surgical Society, France — Coordinated governance for surgical AI and robotics must align accountability, transparency, equity, adaptability, and global collaboration to keep pace with rapidly changing surgical practice (coming soon).
The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics will have pivotal and disruptive implications for surgery, and surgical team roles and responsibilities—warranting multistakeholder discussion.
AI-based surgical co-pilots will leverage advances in vision-language models (VLMs), vision-language-action (VLA) models, and causal AI to comprehensively understand surgical workflows and environments, and will allow for causal inference, decision-making support, and autonomous surgical assistance via robotic systems.
Integrated robotic systems will undertake roles throughout all perioperative phases, including intraoperative surgical actions, emergency responses, and assistive and logistical functions—some with embodied AI-based autonomy implemented with human-in-the-loop oversight and control.
Team roles will be redefined: surgeons will continue as procedural leaders, responsible for supervision, coordination, and high-level decision-making; scrub nurses will supervise assistive robotic systems and oversee workflow integration; and circulating nurses will coordinate autonomous logistics robots.
Solutions are needed to ensure clarity of liability, minimization of bias in AI systems, seamless integration of autonomous robotic systems amid surgical teams’ roles, global equity, and robust product regulation in the context of rapid technological progress and the particular challenges posed by adaptive AI.
Embodying surgical robots with next-gen AI can safely augment practice if ethical and regulatory questions are addressed, say experts writing today in Frontiers in Science. (Photos: Prof Prokar Dasgupta, formerly of King’s College London and Guy’s Hospital, UK, and Dr Alejandro Granados of King’s College London, UK)
A version of the lead article written for—and peer reviewed by—kids aged 8-15 years.
Researchers and surgeons from King’s College London have outlined how artificial intelligence integrated into surgical robotics could enhance clinical practice, while highlighting the need for updated regulation and oversight.
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