Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 25 Jun 2026
Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 25 Jun 2026
Join Dr Jeffrey Bluestone (University of California, San Francisco, USA), Nobel laureate Dr Fred Ramsdell (Sonoma Biotherapeutics, USA), and Dr Megan Levings (University of British Columbia, Canada) for a complimentary Deep Dive article webinar on next steps for Tregs for precision tolerance medicine.
Prof Giovanna Lombardi and Prof Sir Robert Lechler, King’s College London, UK — Chimeric antigen receptor Tregs show early clinical promise in autoimmunity and transplantation, including target-site enrichment and phenotypic stability, advancing prospects for durable tolerance.
Prof Fadi Issa and Prof Kathryn Wood, University of Oxford, UK — Biologically informed Treg trials must move beyond safety, matching products and trial designs to the indication to demonstrate tissue localization, stability, and immune reprogramming.
Prof Rita Carsetti, International Union of Immunological Societies, Germany, and Prof Michael Schmueck-Henneresse, University Health Network, Canada — Bringing tolerance-restoring Treg therapies to patients worldwide requires regulation, manufacturing, and reimbursement to evolve alongside the science (coming soon).
Regulatory T cells (Tregs) are adaptive, tissue-specialized regulators that maintain immune tolerance and tissue homeostasis, rather than acting only as suppressor cells.
Dysregulated inflammation underlies many diseases, positioning Treg-based tolerance restoration as a therapeutic strategy beyond traditional transplant and autoimmune indications.
Early clinical studies have established a foundation of safety and feasibility, while next-generation approaches aim to improve specificity, persistence, stability, and scalability.
Precision tolerance restoration depends on matching the Treg strategy to disease biology, tissue context, and timing of intervention.
The field is moving beyond early polyclonal Treg therapies toward more targeted approaches, including antigen-specific, engineered, and potentially off-the-shelf or in vivo strategies, designed to improve precision, persistence, and scalability.
‘Peacemaker’ immune cells could help treat diseases ranging from type 1 diabetes to neurodegeneration by restoring immune tolerance, according to a new paper in Frontiers in Science. Photos: Dr Jeffrey Bluestone (University of California, San Francisco, USA) and Nobel laureate Dr Fred Ramsdell (Sonoma Biotherapeutics, USA).
A version of the lead article written for—and peer reviewed by—kids aged 8-15 years.
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