Tregs for precision tolerance medicine

Regulatory T cells (Tregs) are adaptive, tissue-specialized regulators that maintain immune tolerance and tissue homeostasis, rather than acting only as suppressor cells.

Dysregulated inflammation underlies many diseases, positioning Treg-based tolerance restoration as a therapeutic strategy beyond traditional transplant and autoimmune indications.

Early clinical studies have established a foundation of safety and feasibility, while next-generation approaches aim to improve specificity, persistence, stability, and scalability.

Precision tolerance restoration depends on matching the Treg strategy to disease biology, tissue context, and timing of intervention.

The field is moving beyond early polyclonal Treg therapies toward more targeted approaches, including antigen-specific, engineered, and potentially off-the-shelf or in vivo strategies, designed to improve precision, persistence, and scalability.