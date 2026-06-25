3D illustration of lymphocytes representing the biological immune system. Multiple pink spherical cells with small blue surface protrusions float in a pale background, with one central lymphocyte in sharp focus and surrounding cells softly blurred.

Tregs for precision tolerance medicine

Lead article

Expert insights

3D illustration of lymphocytes representing the biological immune system. Multiple pink spherical cells with small blue surface protrusions float in a pale background, with one central lymphocyte in sharp focus and surrounding cells softly blurred.
ARTICLE EVENT

Discussion with the article authors

Join Dr Jeffrey Bluestone (University of California, San Francisco, USA), Nobel laureate Dr Fred Ramsdell (Sonoma Biotherapeutics, USA), and Dr Megan Levings (University of British Columbia, Canada) for a complimentary Deep Dive article webinar on next steps for Tregs for precision tolerance medicine.

Date & time: 30 September 2026 at 16:00 CEST
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