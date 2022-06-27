Scope

Some say that cheaters never win, and real winners never cheat. In a world of global sport such a strict dichotomization is difficult, and the temptation to resort to doping as a shortcut to better performance is implicit. The specialty section Antidoping Sciences is devoted to delivering innovative and novel research to better understand how to tackle this phenomenon.

Education, deterrence, detection, enforcement and rule of represent five firm pillars to delineate a broad field of exploration of doping and anti-doping initiatives with reference to the 2021 version of the World Anti-Doping Code. We have a specific focus on evidence-based research for detection methods and all life sciences aspects underpinning the integrative physiology of performance. We also strive to bring forward research with historical, sociological, psychological, political, policy, management, philosophical educational and legal perspectives in the prism of anti-doping operations and policy making. This section aims to outline the transversal approaches to anti-doping from legislation to sanction through efficient and intelligent operations.

Our goal is to help the dissemination of original research, reviews, brief reports, case studies, and also opinion and perspective papers with a constructive peer-review approach, to raise the bar of knowledge in the field of anti-doping sciences. We also hope that this section will contribute to the clean sport ecosystem, overcoming disciplinary barriers, bringing together practitioners and academics, while taking a critical and lucid look at the sport system and practices.

We encourage submissions that may stimulate the actors within anti-doping in their general strategies as well as in their daily work. Authors are invited to address topics related to doping and anti-doping within the context of a section that adopts a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to this research field. Our aim is that our papers and the section in general will provide insights that can be translated into decisive action on behalf of athletes to establish an even playing field.