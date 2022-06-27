Main content

Specialty chief editor hendrik tevaearai stahel Bern University Hospital Bern , Switzerland Specialty Chief Editor Heart Surgery

Scope One must admit that cardiac surgery has evolved magnificently over the last decades. Through the development and application of technologies that were, in the past, almost unthinkable, cardiac surgery today has become a highly respected discipline, offering treatments to patients worldwide, with seemingly very good results. But is this in fact reality?... And if so, does room for improvement still remain?... With the section Heart Surgery in Frontiers in Surgery, not only do we propose a platform to discuss these questions, but also, and perhaps more importantly, we aim to play a central role in assisting our authors and readers to report their experiences, to benefit from them, and to foster an active role in creating a better future. The specialty section Heart Surgery reports on all traditional aspects of cardiac surgery. It also covers complementary facets that are critical for a clear understanding of the current cardiac surgery world and upcoming challenges. Heart Surgery is therefore a platform open to every person with a connection to this discipline. Cardiac surgeons, cardiologists, perfusionists, anesthetists and intensivists, basic, clinical, and other translational research scientists as well as epidemiologists, pathologists, nursing staff, industry collaborators, and politicians are welcome to meet and interact in the section Heart Surgery. Seeking high-quality, honesty, and transparency in communications of good ideas, valuable opinions and reliable scientific analyses, this specialty section offers rapid and innovative manuscript processing by virtue of its highly professional administrative team, and its committed and experienced panel of associate editors and reviewers. Welcome to the frontiers in heart surgery… and beyond! Frontiers in Surgery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Surg.

Abbreviation fsurg

Electronic ISSN 2296-875X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 2.568 Impact Factor 1.4 CiteScore

Submission Heart Surgery welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Heart Surgery, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.