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Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University
Chicago, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
Medical College of Wisconsin
Milwaukee, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
The University of Newcastle
Callaghan, Australia
Associate Editor
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
Parma University Hospitak
Associate Editor
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery