Scope

The Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery section is dedicated to publishing research that advances the science and practice of surgical patient care across the full perioperative continuum, from preoperative optimisation through intraoperative management to critical illness and post-operative recovery.

Led by Prof. Hasan Alam from the University of Chicago, United States, and Prof. Marc de Moya from the Medical College of Wisconsin, United States, the Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery section invites submissions spanning perioperative medicine, trauma surgery, and surgical critical care, aiming to improve patient outcomes and reduce morbidity and mortality in surgical and critically ill populations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

preoperative optimisation, prehabilitation, and risk stratification of surgical patients

damage control surgery, resuscitation science, and haemorrhage control strategies

surgical critical care, including management of post-operative organ dysfunction, sepsis, and multi-organ failure

trauma surgery and emergency operative interventions

enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols and fast-track perioperative pathways

perioperative coagulation management, transfusion strategies, and point-of-care haemostasis monitoring

post-operative complication prevention, prediction, and management

nutritional support, metabolic management, and frailty assessment in surgical patients

mechanical ventilation and respiratory support in the surgical ICU

intraoperative haemodynamic monitoring and the anaesthesia-surgery interface

patient safety, quality improvement, and outcomes research in perioperative settings

artificial intelligence, decision-support tools, and digital health technologies applied to perioperative care

Submissions should provide comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about advances in perioperative management and surgical critical care, with a clear emphasis on translational relevance and clinical outcomes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) through innovations in the safety and quality of surgical care.

The Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery section does not consider submissions focused primarily on organ-specific surgical techniques without a perioperative or critical care dimension, nor standalone basic science investigations without clear translational relevance to the surgical patient.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in perioperative care and surgical critical care to researchers, clinicians, industry professionals, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Surgery is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.