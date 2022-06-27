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Frontiers in
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Cardiovascular Surgery
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Neurosurgery
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Orthopedic Surgery
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Pediatric Orthopedics
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About us
About us
Who we are
Mission and values
History
Leadership
Awards
Impact and progress
Frontiers' impact
Our annual reports
Thought leadership
Researcher perspectives
Publishing model
How we publish
Open access
Quality and research integrity
Peer review
Technology and platforms
Research Topics
Publish your data with FAIR²
Fee policy
Services
Societies
National consortia
Institutional partnerships
Collaboration and indexation
More from Frontiers
Frontiers Forum
Frontiers Planet Prize
Press office
Sustainability
Career opportunities
Contact us
All journals
All articles
Submit manuscript
Frontiers in
Surgery
Sections
Sections
Cardiovascular Surgery
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Genitourinary Surgery and Interventions
Neurosurgery
Obstetrics and Gynecological Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Pediatric Orthopedics
Pediatric Surgery
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Surgical Oncology
Thoracic Surgery
Vascular Surgery
Visceral Surgery
Articles
Research Topics
Editorial board
About journal
About journal
Scope
Field chief editors
Mission and scope
Facts
Journal sections
Open access statement
Copyright statement
Quality
For authors
Why submit?
Article types
Author guidelines
Editor guidelines
Publishing fees
Submission checklist
Contact editorial office
Frontiers in
Surgery
Sections
Sections
Cardiovascular Surgery
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Genitourinary Surgery and Interventions
Neurosurgery
Obstetrics and Gynecological Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Pediatric Orthopedics
Pediatric Surgery
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Surgical Oncology
Thoracic Surgery
Vascular Surgery
Visceral Surgery
Articles
Research Topics
Editorial board
About journal
About journal
Scope
Field chief editors
Mission and scope
Facts
Journal sections
Open access statement
Copyright statement
Quality
For authors
Why submit?
Article types
Author guidelines
Editor guidelines
Publishing fees
Submission checklist
Contact editorial office
Submit manuscript
Search
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