manolis abatzis-papadopoulos
General Hospital of Katerini
Katerini, Greece
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
General Hospital of Katerini
Katerini, Greece
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
The General Hospital of Heraklion "Venizeleio-Pananio"
Heraklion, Greece
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
NHS Lothian, University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
pineta grande hospital
CASTELVOLTURNO, Italy
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
ASST Melegnano e Martesana
Vizzolo Predabissi, Italy
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
University of South Florida, Morsani College of Medicine
Tampa, United States
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
North Alabama Medical Center
Florence, United States
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
Brooke Army Medical Center
San Antonio, United States
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
Northwestern University
Chicago, United States
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
Hamad Medical Corporation, Acute Care Surgery
Doha, Qatar
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
Department of Trauma and Orthopaedic surgery
Batticaloa, Sri Lanka
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
Wetzlar Clinic, University of Giessen
Wetzlar, Germany
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
Queen Mary University of London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery
Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, Washington State University Spokane
Spokane, United States
Community Reviewer
Perioperative and Critical Care Surgery