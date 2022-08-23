Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Technical University of Crete
Chania , Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Circular Economy
The University of Sydney
Darlington , Australia
Associate Editor
Circular Economy
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology
Dhaka , Bangladesh
Associate Editor
Circular Economy
Faculty of Business and Economics, University of Rovira i Virgili
Tarragona , Spain
Associate Editor
Circular Economy