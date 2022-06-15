Scope

The Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South section provides an international and interdisciplinary platform for research on urban planning, policy, governance, and urbanization in rapidly growing cities. Led by Dr. Abdulaziz I. Almulhim from Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, the section focuses on how cities across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East plan, manage, and implement sustainable urban development in response to population growth, constrained resources, and complex environmental, socio-economic, and institutional challenges.

The section aims to bridge the gap between research, policy, and practice by promoting contributions that offer practical, policy-relevant, and context-specific insights grounded in the realities of fast-urbanizing settings. It welcomes work that examines urban growth, spatial transformation, and real-world urban change through the lenses of planning, policy, and implementation in cities where the pace of expansion frequently outstrips planning capacity. It seeks to advance understanding of urbanization processes and development pathways unique to the Global South, evaluate planning practices and policy responses suited to high-growth contexts, and assess the effectiveness of governance and implementation strategies. The section supports research that contributes to sustainable, resilient, and inclusive urban development, while generating insights that inform urban policy, planning, and management in the world’s most rapidly urbanizing contexts.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

Urbanization processes, urban growth, and spatial transformation in fast-growing cities of the Global South

Rapid urbanization and its implications for planning, infrastructure, and service delivery

Urban development trajectories and transformation processes in emerging and secondary cities

Urban planning and policy in the context of sustainability and climate change in high-growth settings

Governance and policy frameworks for sustainable urban transitions

Integration of climate considerations into urban planning and land-use policies

Peri-urban development, informal expansion, and land transformation at the urban edge

Implementation challenges and solutions for urban sustainability initiatives

Climate-responsive urban planning and design for cities facing high climate exposure

Urban resilience and climate adaptation strategies in practice

Planning for heat mitigation, water management, and climate risk reduction in rapidly densifying areas

Smart cities and digital transformation from a policy and planning perspective relevant to Global South contexts

Planning and governance of urban resource systems (e.g., water, energy, and waste) under rising demand

Urban inequality, informality, and socio-economic challenges in planning

Social justice, equity, and inclusive urban development including for marginalized and migrant urban populations

Urban finance, investment, and innovative approaches to urban development in the Global South

Urban health, well-being, and economic development as integral components of sustainable urban planning and policy

Behavioral, social, and community dimensions of urban sustainability as they shape planning and policy outcomes

Sustainable, affordable housing and construction in the face of rising urban demand

Sustainable urban mobility and transportation for expanding urban populations

This section particularly welcomes contributions that support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those related to sustainable cities, climate action, and inclusive urban development. It encourages research with clear policy relevance, practical implications, and real-world impact, addressing the needs of planners, policymakers, practitioners, and urban stakeholders working in rapidly growing cities.

This section does not consider submissions that lack a clear connection to urban planning, policy, governance, or urbanization processes in the context of cities in the Global South. Studies that are primarily technical, engineering, or discipline-specific without clear implications for urban planning, policy, or implementation are outside the scope of this section and may be more suitable for other sections of the journal. However, interdisciplinary contributions that integrate these aspects within a planning and policy context grounded in Global South urban realities are strongly encouraged.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.