abdulaziz i. almulhim
Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University
Dammam, Saudi Arabia
Specialty Chief Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
Charles Darwin University
Darwin, Australia
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
Manchester Metropolitan University
Manchester, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
Federal Technological University of Paraná
Curitiba, Brazil
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
University of Gaziantep
Gaziantep, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
International Institute of Social Studies, Erasmus University Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
University of Huddersfield
Huddersfield, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
Oxford Institute for Sustainable Development, Faculty of Technology, Design and Environment, Oxford Brookes University
Oxford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
University of Nairobi
Nairobi, Kenya
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
Iowa State University
Ames, United States
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
NOVA University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
The University of Texas at Dallas
Richardson, United States
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
Sultan Qaboos University
Muscat, Oman
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
Istanbul Commerce University
Fatih, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South