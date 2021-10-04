Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy is a multidisciplinary journal that delves into the various aspects of sustainable energy policy.

Guided by Field Chief Editor Boqiang Lin from Xiamen University, Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy encourages research contributions in the diverse domains of sustainable energy policy, aiming to bridge the gap between energy economics, environmental concerns, social development, and low carbon transition. Topics encompass, but are not limited to:

environmental and climate policies fostering clean energy development

fiscal and tax subsidy policies to encourage sustainable energy investment

other sustainable energy policy actions with broader implications

policies promoting sustainable energy production and use

regulatory and tax policies for sustainable energy

sustainable energy market policy and energy commodity price analysis

sustainable energy trade, development, and monetary policy

technology policy to enhance energy efficiency

The journal is dedicated to supporting and advancing the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7: Affordable and Clean Energy. By focusing on research addressing policy issues related to sustainable energy development, Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy aligns with the objective of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all individuals. The emphasis on environmental and climate policies, regulatory and tax policies, and technology policy to improve energy efficiency further bolsters the progress of SDG 7. Furthermore, the journal's focus on sustainable energy market policy, fiscal and tax subsidy policies, sustainable energy consumption incentive policies, and sustainable energy trade and development may contribute to the achievement of other SDGs, including SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 13: Climate Action.

Studies that only focus on methodological developments and technological frontiers without clear policy priorities are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising of computational studies of public data include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy is devoted to advancing developments in the field of sustainable energy policy by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.