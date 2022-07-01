Main content

Field chief editor boqiang lin Xiamen University Xiamen , China Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy

Mission & scope Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy publishes high-quality industry focused research across the field of sustainable energy policy. The journal is an important part of Frontiers, and discusses policy issues related to sustainable energy policies from all perspectives of energy economics, environment, social development and low carbon transition. Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy is a policy-oriented, international peer-reviewed journal that aims to improve the policy quality for sustainable energy development and low carbon development. Areas covered by this journal include, but are not limited to: - Policies that promote sustainable energy production and use

- Sustainable energy market policy and energy commodity price analysis

- Environmental and climate policies that promote clean energy development

- Regulatory and tax policies for sustainable energy

- Fiscal and tax subsidy policies to promote sustainable energy investment

- Sustainable energy trade, development and monetary policy

- Technology policy to improve energy efficiency

- Other sustainable energy policy actions with wider implications All studies submitted must have broad policy implications and strategic relevance. Research analyzing the characteristics and impacts of sustainable energy policies are particularly welcome. Studies that only focus on the methodological developments and technological frontiers without clear policy priorities do not fall within the scope of this journal. Since the formulation of reasonable sustainable energy development policies is inseparable from the support of related technologies, therefore, this journal operates in close collaboration with our sister Journal, such as Frontiers in Energy Research.

Facts Short name Front. Sustain. Energ. Polic.

Abbreviation fsuep

Electronic ISSN coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy is composed of the following Specialty Sections: Economics and Business of Sustainable Energy

Energy Quality and Efficiency

Energy and Society

Policy and Environmental Impact The specialty sections of Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy welcome submission of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Technology and Code. When submitting a manuscript to Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy, authors must submit the material directly to one of the specialty sections. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.