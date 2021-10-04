Scope

The Economics and Business of Energy Policy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the economics and business of sustainable energy policy.

Led by Professor Konstantinos Chalvatzis from the University of Exeter Business School, UK, the Economics and Business of Energy Policy section welcomes submissions exploring the link between energy policy and economics, business and industry practice.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

comparative studies and life cycle cost analysis

consumer pricing and retail markets analysis and policy

corporate decarbonisation through energy use

corporate strategy and management in the energy sector

financial analysis of energy derivatives

international trade of sustainable energy resources

local and regional markets for sustainable energy

market-based mechanisms for sustainable energy development

project finance for sustainable energy infrastructure

regulation and taxation issues affecting energy businesses

sustainable energy contribution to the green economy

sustainable energy procurement strategy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the economics and business of sustainable energy policy. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable energy, economics and business to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide