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Bournemouth University
Poole, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Energy Policy and Environmental Impact
Sukkur IBA University
Sukkur, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Energy Policy and Environmental Impact
Sohar University
Sohar, Oman
Associate Editor
Energy Policy and Environmental Impact
Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Technology Petronas
Perak Darul Ridzuan, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Energy Policy and Environmental Impact