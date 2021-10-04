Scope

The Energy Policy and Environmental Impact section is dedicated to publishing research highlighting local, national and global developments in sustainable energy policy, and its implications on the environment.

The section welcomes submissions reporting on new energy policy or evaluating the effects and outcomes of older policy. We are also interested in submissions discussing the environmental impact of energy policy.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

policy briefs related to sustainable energy and the energy transition

environmental implications of energy policy

the link between world events, conflicts and energy policy

analysis of all aspects of energy policy, including mitigation and adaptation

energy and environmental regulation

short- and long-term implications of energy policy

climate action in relation to energy policy

energy policy interventions

The section welcomes contributions that support and advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG 7 (Affordable and clean energy), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable energy policy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.