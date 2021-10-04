Scope

The Energy Policy and Society section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between sustainable energy policies and their societal implications.

Led by Dr. Sanya Carley from the University of Pennsylvania, the Energy Policy and Society section welcomes submissions assessing the real-world effects of energy policies and how they relate to society and social issues.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

consumer behavior

energy and climate justice and equity

energy and community

energy and politics

energy decision-making

energy poverty and insecurity

just transitions

public perceptions of energy technology and infrastructure

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the social aspects of sustainable energy sources and the policies that support them, contributing to impactful insights and solutions for policy makers and scientists. The section also welcomes articles exploring the connections between social conditions, societal processes, and the transition to clean and sustainable energy.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable energy policies, societal implications, and the interplay between them, in alignment with SDGs 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and 13: Climate Action.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable energy policy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.