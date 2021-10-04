Scope

The Energy Policy: Innovation and Transition Impact section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in innovation and transition impact of energy policy.

Led by Dr. Chuanwang Sun from the School of Economics at Xiamen University, the Energy Policy: Innovation and Transition Impact section welcomes submissions evaluating how energy policies drive and shape technological innovation, industrial upgrading, and the broader energy-system transition.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

innovation and inventions to achieve the clean energy transition

clean energy transition impacts

roadmaps to achieving sustainable energy policy

energy from urban waste

energy measurement and yield

energy policy assessments of energy quality or efficiency

energy return for energy invested (EROI)

energy saving and efficiency assessment

sustainability in relation to energy quality and/or efficiency

energy use

exploitation of waste energy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the processes and benefits of innovation to achieve sustainable energy policy, and the impact of transitioning to clean energy. Articles discussing roadmaps and innovation needed to achieve clean energy and put sustainable energy policy into practice are also welcome.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance innovation in the sustainable energy transition in alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of innovation and transition impact of sustainable energy policy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.