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Visva-Bharati University
Santiniketan, India
Specialty Chief Editor
Natural Resources
Indian Statistical Institute
Kolkata, India
Associate Editor
Natural Resources
Dalarna University
Falun, Sweden
Associate Editor
Natural Resources
Bournemouth University
Poole, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Natural Resources