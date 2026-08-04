Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Arizona State University
Tempe, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
Department of Sociology, University of Fort Hare
East London campus, Eastern Cape, South Africa
Specialty Chief Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
Moi University
Eldoret, Kenya
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
University of Energy and Natural Resources
Sunyani, Ghana
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management