bhavik r bakshi
Arizona State University
Tempe, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
Moi University
Eldoret, Kenya
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
University of Energy and Natural Resources
Sunyani, Ghana
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
Pedagogical University
Maputo, Mozambique
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
Walter Sisulu University
Mthatha, South Africa
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
Namibia University of Science and Technology
Windhoek, Namibia
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
University of Botswana
Gaborone, Botswana
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
Okavango Research Institute, University of Botswana
Gaborone, Botswana
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
University of Johannesburg, College of Business and Economics, TRCTI
Johannesburg, South Africa
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
University of South Africa
Pretoria, South Africa
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
University of Salerno
Fisciano, Italy
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
University of the Free State
Bloemfontein, South Africa
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
University of South Africa
Pretoria, South Africa
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management
Walter Sisulu University
Mthatha, South Africa
Associate Editor
Safe and Just Resource Management