bin chen
Beijing Normal University
Beijing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Smart Technologies
Sun Yat-sen University
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies
Mälardalen University
Västerås, Sweden
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies
Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing, University of Zagreb
Zagreb, Croatia
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies
National Taiwan University of Science and Technology
Taipei City, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies
School of Computing and Engineering, University of Missouri Kansas City
Kansas City, United States
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies
Polytechnic Institute of Tomar (IPT)
Tomar, Portugal
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies
National Institute of Hydrology (Roorkee)
Roorkee, India
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies
Harbin Institute of Technology
Harbin, China
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies
Nanjing Forestry University
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies
University of Vaasa
Vaasa, Finland
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies
Yonsei University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies
Swiss School of Business and Management
Geneva, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies
University of Tehran
Tehran, Iran
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Smart Technologies