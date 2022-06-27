jinyan zhan
Beijing Normal University
Beijing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Sustainable Land Use
Indian Institute of Remote Sensing
Dehra Dūn, India
Associate Editor
Sustainable Land Use
Vale Technological Institute (ITV)
Belém, Brazil
Associate Editor
Sustainable Land Use
National Institute of Technology Raipur
Raipur, India
Associate Editor
Sustainable Land Use
Beijing Forestry University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable Land Use
China University of Geosciences Wuhan
Wuhan, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable Land Use
Huazhong Agricultural University
Wuhan, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable Land Use
Shandong Normal University
Jinan, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable Land Use
College of Public Administration, Faculty of Social Science, Nanjing Agricultural University
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable Land Use
School of Agriculture, Khuzestan University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
Mollasani, Iran
Associate Editor
Sustainable Land Use
Florida Atlantic University
Boca Raton, United States
Associate Editor
Sustainable Land Use
Huazhong Agricultural University
Wuhan, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable Land Use
Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable Land Use