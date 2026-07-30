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Arizona State University Downtown Phoenix campus
Phoenix, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cultural Heritage and Authenticity in Tourism
California State University, Fresno
Fresno, United States
Associate Editor
Cultural Heritage and Authenticity in Tourism
Breda University of Applied Sciences
Breda, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Cultural Heritage and Authenticity in Tourism
University of Northampton
Northampton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cultural Heritage and Authenticity in Tourism