Original Research
Accepted on 23 Jul 2026
Spatial and Multi-Criteria Assessment of Green Infrastructure Development for Sustainable Tourism Around Sentani Lake
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Original Research
Accepted on 23 Jul 2026
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Brief Research Report
Published on 13 Jul 2026
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Opinion
Published on 23 Jun 2026
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Correction
Published on 06 May 2026
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Original Research
Published on 09 Mar 2026
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Original Research
Published on 21 Nov 2025
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Original Research
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Original Research
Published on 03 Jun 2025
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Published on 21 Aug 2024
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Original Research
Published on 04 Jul 2024
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Perspective
Published on 12 Dec 2023
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Original Research
Published on 11 Dec 2023
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Mini Review
Published on 01 Sep 2023
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Editorial
Published on 04 Jul 2023
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Brief Research Report
Published on 30 Jun 2023
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Original Research
Published on 20 Mar 2023
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Original Research
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Original Research
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Community Case Study
Published on 26 Jan 2023
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Original Research
Published on 26 Jan 2023
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Community Case Study
Published on 07 Sep 2022
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