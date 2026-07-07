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University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
University of Novi Sad
Novi Sad, Serbia
Specialty Chief Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
The University of Jordan
Aljubeiha, Jordan
Associate Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Geographical Institute Jovan Cvijić, Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts
Belgrade, Serbia
Associate Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage