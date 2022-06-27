thomas a. hose
University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
The University of Jordan
Aljubeiha, Jordan
Associate Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Geographical Institute Jovan Cvijić, Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts
Belgrade, Serbia
Associate Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Associate Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Associate Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Faculty of Science, University of Novi Sad
Novi Sad, Serbia
Associate Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
University of Modena and Reggio Emilia
Modena, Italy
Associate Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Faculty of Science, University of Novi Sad
Novi Sad, Serbia
Associate Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
University of Wrocław
Wrocław, Poland
Associate Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Associate Editor
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage