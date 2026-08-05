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University of Oulu
Oulu, Finland
Specialty Chief Editor
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
Great Zimbabwe University
Masvingo, Zimbabwe
Associate Editor
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
Purdue University
West Lafayette, United States
Associate Editor
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
Associate Editor
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences