Brief Research Report
Published on 04 Aug 2026
Computational design of orthogonal operators and synthetic repressors for transcriptional logic gates
in Genetic Systems and Circuit Design
- 683 views
Brief Research Report
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Genetic Systems and Circuit Design
Mini Review
Published on 21 Jul 2026
in Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
Review
Published on 29 May 2026
in Metabolic Engineering
Original Research
Published on 23 Apr 2026
in Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
Review
Published on 09 Apr 2026
in Protein and RNA Engineering
Mini Review
Published on 07 Jan 2026
in Metabolic Engineering
Review
Published on 19 Nov 2025
in Protein and RNA Engineering
Mini Review
Published on 03 Oct 2025
in Genetic Systems and Circuit Design
Original Research
Published on 28 Aug 2025
in Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
Review
Published on 30 Jun 2025
in Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
Brief Research Report
Published on 26 Mar 2025
in Metabolic Engineering
Review
Published on 18 Mar 2025
in Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
Review
Published on 07 Mar 2025
in Genetic Systems and Circuit Design
Original Research
Published on 24 Feb 2025
in Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
Original Research
Published on 07 Jan 2025
in Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
Original Research
Published on 02 Aug 2024
in Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
Brief Research Report
Published on 27 Jun 2024
in Genetic Systems and Circuit Design
Correction
Published on 04 Jun 2024
in Protein and RNA Engineering
Review
Published on 06 May 2024
in Genetic Systems and Circuit Design
Mini Review
Published on 12 Apr 2024
in Protein and RNA Engineering
Review
Published on 08 Mar 2024
in Metabolic Engineering
General Commentary
Published on 08 Mar 2024
in Protein and RNA Engineering
Original Research
Published on 16 Jan 2024
in Protein and RNA Engineering
Original Research
Published on 04 Dec 2023
in Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability