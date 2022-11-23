ned budisa
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Canada
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Synthetic Biology
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Troy, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Metabolic Engineering
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
Engineering Biology Research Consortium, EBRC
San Francisco, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Genetic Systems and Circuit Design
Western University
London, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Protein and RNA Engineering
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
Be'er Sheva, Israel
Associate Editor
Protein and RNA Engineering
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Genetic Systems and Circuit Design
Weizmann Institute of Science
Rehovot, Israel
Associate Editor
Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
University of Virginia
Charlottesville, United States
Associate Editor
Protein and RNA Engineering
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Associate Editor
Protein and RNA Engineering
College of Life Sciences, University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland
Muttenz, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Genetic Systems and Circuit Design
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Lincoln, United States
Associate Editor
Metabolic Engineering
Brandon University
Brandon, Canada
Associate Editor
Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
University of Houston
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Metabolic Engineering
Ghent University
Ghent, Belgium
Associate Editor
Genetic Systems and Circuit Design
Cornell University
Ithaca, United States
Associate Editor
Protein and RNA Engineering