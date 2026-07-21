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University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
Weizmann Institute of Science
Rehovot, Israel
Associate Editor
Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
Brandon University
Brandon, Canada
Associate Editor
Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability
Department of Biology, University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability