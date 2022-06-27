Scope

The Integrated Systems Immunology section of Frontiers in Systems Biology publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research that highlights systems-level studies of immunology and inflammation. Recent discoveries and advances within the field of systems immunology demonstrate the important impact of the immune system in good health and fighting disease. Advances in technologies that allow for spatio-temporal and molecular profiling of cellular immune responses have made the application of systems and synthetic biology approaches more pertinent than ever before.

This multidisciplinary field of research solicits submissions in areas including, but not limited to:

The systems-level understanding of the immune systems

Immune system development and/or function

Pathogen responses and/or immune-mediated diseases on a systems-level

Utilizing systems-level approaches to enhance vaccine development and response

Utilizing systems-level approaches to design and/or develop new therapeutic modalities for immune disorders

All studies must contribute insights into our understanding of the immune system at a systems-level in a manner that utilizes a systems or synthetic biology approach. Integrative papers combining multiple approaches are particularly welcomed, as well as in-depth and comprehensive reviews focusing on the practical and theoretical problems to-, or methods and approaches in- systems immunology.