Scope

The 'Combustion Engineering' section of Frontiers in Thermal Engineering publishes research focusing on combustion engineering with a goal of attaining global sustainability goals in an energy hungry world. The section offers a new knowledge exchange and discussion platform to contribute to this challenge and also to build the necessary archival documentary basis to educate our future combustion engineers based on interdisciplinary and integrative approaches.

Combustion science and technology is a mature R&D area developing since the 18th century works of Antoine Lavoisier and others, until today’s sophisticated combustion engines be it car engines, gas turbines or rocket engines. Combustion phenomena are multiphysics and multiscale calling for advanced theoretical, experimental and numerical approaches to understand, analyse and model them. Huge progress has been achieved since the 1950ies and especially in the last 40 years with the advent of new theoretical methods, new laser based optical diagnostics and new computational techniques and power.

There are however new challenges awaiting the combustion scientists and engineers in the coming decades. One of them and most probably the more pressing one is the absolute necessity to decarbonize our various activities ranging from energy generation, transportation, industrial processes and domestic ones. This is indeed a new challenge for combustion specialists accustomed to relating combustion energetic efficiency with maximum CO2 emissions. Today, we need to aim for zero CO2 emissions and introduce more carbon free fuels, such as green or blue hydrogen in our various combustors or burners and to develop extremely safe hydrogen burning processes and procedures. We need to develop more oxy-combustion technologies, benefiting from the fact that generating green hydrogen through water electolysis and renewable electricity will also generate oxygen. We need to energetically valorize all the organic waste streams we are generating daily in immense quantities everywhere in the world, in order to comply with the absolute necessity to achieve circular economy requirements. In order to fully develop combustion science and technology in a carbon constrained world, we also need to green all combustion applications in aviation and space propulsion.

Attaining global sustainability goals in an energy hungry world is strongly calling for the expertise of combustion scientists and engineers. We have to imagine and develop new chemical energy conversion processes by better integrating pyrolysis, gasification, combustion and hydrothermal processes. The new area will also need the integration of several approaches for combustion engineering, especially with the development of new techniques such as additive manufacturing, nanotechnologies, supercomputing, 5G/6G communication, Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 technologies. The energy and combustion world of tomorrow will be a passionate area of inventions, combinations of approaches and integration of technologies. We shall work in and with more and more hybridized systems: thermo-chemical conversion with electro-chemical conversion, solar-thermal-chemical systems, waste to energy and to energy carrier systems, nuclear energy to hydrogen systems, are only some examples.

This passionate future needs equally passionate scientists and engineers. Those already equipped with the accumulated knowledge and expertise in combustion engineering will be the pioneers of this new science and technology frontier. We need to work very hard all together to respond to this global sustainability challenge. The Combustion Engineering section of Frontiers in Thermal Engineering aims to offer a new knowledge exchange and discussion platform to contribute to this challenge and also to build the necessary archival documentary basis to educate our future combustion engineers based on interdisciplinary and integrative approaches.