iskender gokalp
CNRS ICARE
ORLEANS , France
Specialty Chief Editor
CNRS ICARE
ORLEANS , France
Specialty Chief Editor
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Chennai , India
Associate Editor
Zhejiang University
Hangzhou , China
Associate Editor
Universiti Teknologi Malaysia
Johor Bahru, Johor , Malaysia
Associate Editor
Institute of Sciences and Technologies for Energy and Mobility, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Napoli , Italy
Associate Editor
Université d'Orléans
Orléans , France
Associate Editor
Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing , China
Associate Editor
University of Miskolc
Miskolc , Hungary
Associate Editor
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Kowloon , Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Lakehead University
Thunder Bay , Canada
Associate Editor
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Jadavpur University
Kolkata , India
Associate Editor
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
Sangāreddi , India
Associate Editor
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg , Canada
Associate Editor
University of Beira Interior
Covilhã , Portugal
Associate Editor
Hefei University of Technology
Hefei , China
Guest Associate Editor
Manchester Metropolitan University
Manchester , United Kingdom
Guest Associate Editor
