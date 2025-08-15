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University of Waterloo
Waterloo, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Combustion Technologies and Engines
Universitat Politècnica de València
Valencia, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Combustion Technologies and Engines
Indian Institute of Technology
Hyderabad, India
Associate Editor
Combustion Technologies and Engines
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Canada
Associate Editor
Combustion Technologies and Engines