Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Bispebjerg Hospital
Copenhagen , Denmark
Specialty Chief Editor
Clinical Toxicology
University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen , Denmark
Associate Editor
Clinical Toxicology
Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
Porto Alegre , Brazil
Associate Editor
Clinical Toxicology
Bispebjerg Hospital
Copenhagen , Denmark
Associate Editor
Clinical Toxicology